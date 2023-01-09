ICRC Looking at Facial Recognition Systems for Identifying Missing Persons - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) seeks to use the latest technology to be more efficient at fulfilling its humanitarian mandate and is currently working on facial recognition projects, ICRC Spokesperson in Ukraine Achille Despres told Sputnik.

"We are always trying to use new technology and new developments in technology to better our humanitarian services to make it in a way that we can assist people in a more efficient manner," Despres said.

The ICRC is working on facial recognition technology projects, he added, which would allow the team to look into its database to find matches for missing persons.

Looking for missing people is one of the biggest mandates of the ICRC. In March, the organization established a special bureau of its tracking agency to focus on the Ukrainian conflict.

The ICRC has been working in Ukraine since 2014. It has been providing humanitarian assistance, including food, water and other essential items, to the civilian population suffering from attacks on critical infrastructure. The organization has significantly intensified its activities after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.