ICRC Makes Every Effort To Fight COVID-19 In Syrian Al-Hawl Refugee Camp- Director-General

Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) A team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is doing everything it can to prevent the coronavirus disease from spreading among residents of Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria's northeast, ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini told Sputnik in an interview.

Mardini said that the ICRC field hospital in northeastern Syria continued functioning and the organization's team was working to protect patients against the infection, for example by teaching them how to wash their hands properly and providing sanitary means.

"So, we are doing all we can to avoid the spread of the virus in those particular places where people are the most vulnerable.

Definitely, Al-Hawl camp in Syria is one of those places where people are super vulnerable even without COVID-19," Mardini stated.

According to the director-general, the camp's administration imposed restrictions on the movement of people within the camp that also helped to contain the virus.

Al-Hawl was reportedly designed to accommodate 20,000 people but has significantly gone over its capacity as military operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the Euphrates Valley intensified last year. The camp's population is currently estimated at about 73,000.

