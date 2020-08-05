ICRC Monitoring Situation in Beirut to Possibly Deploy Field Hospitals - Spokesperson

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is monitoring the situation in the Lebanese capital of Beirut after the devastating blast to possibly step up response, such as deployment of field hospitals to accommodate the thousands of injured people, should the need arise, Rona Halabi, ICRC spokesperson in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is monitoring the situation in the Lebanese capital of Beirut after the devastating blast to possibly step up response, such as deployment of field hospitals to accommodate the thousands of injured people, should the need arise, Rona Halabi, ICRC spokesperson in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A massive twin blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, leaving nearly half of the city demolished and producing scores of casualties. The latest situation update stated 108 people killed and more than 4,000 others injured.

This is expected to put a further strain on hospitals already full of COVID-19 patients.

Asked if the organization was planning to deploy field hospitals in Beirut to compensate for the shortage of available space in medical facilities, Halabi said "It is too early to say right now. We are monitoring the situation and will continue to look at the needs and how any potential response of ours can be most helpful for the people of Lebanon."

"We are not planning any staffing increase in Beirut right now," the spokesperson added.