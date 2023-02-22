ICRC More Than Happy to Facilitate All-for-All Prisoners Swap Between Russia, Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is more than happy to facilitate an all-for-all prisoners swap between Russia and Ukraine, ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini told Sputnik.

"During international armed conflict, if parties to the conflict agree for a prisoner's exchange, partial or total, they can do it. They can negotiate this," Mardini said. "The ICRC normally proposes to play a neutral facilitator role. We've done it in many places. We've done it recently in Yemen. We can do it also in the framework of the international armed conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine."

"We would also be ready to facilitate any prisoner exchange should an agreement be reached between the parties and provided the terms of the agreements are compatible with our humanitarian principles and standards," he said.

Mardini said it would be very helpful, though it is not obligatory, for the ICRC to have the personal information of detainees so that the information can be crosschecked with what the organization has on file and can then transfer it to their families.

"It's only a negotiated agreement by the parties to the conflict," he said.

"So it's really here, the onus is on the Russian and the Ukrainian authorities, if they want and they agree to a prisoner exchange that is partial or total, this is something that we are more than happy to facilitate as a neutral, impartial humanitarian organization."

Mardini emphasized that the ICRC must have full access to the prisoners of war, who should be and must be visited by the organization's representatives.

"There is no obligation from parties to the conflict to free the detainees, except at the end of the international armed conflict," he said.

In January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric and focused her attention on the cases of torture and other crimes committed by Kiev against captured Russian soldiers. Lavrov said that Moscow expects the ICRC to intensify visits to Russians detained by Ukraine and make extra efforts to ensure their rights under international law are observed.

Lavrov told Spoljaric that the ICRC's impartiality, given its humanitarian mandate, would be key to maintaining a constructive cooperation.