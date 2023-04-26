UrduPoint.com

ICRC Not Planning To Evacuate Its Employees From Conflict-Hit Sudan - Representative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ICRC Not Planning to Evacuate Its Employees From Conflict-Hit Sudan - Representative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) does not intend to evacuate its employees from Sudan amid ongoing hostilities, despite being unable to maintain regular contact with them, ICRC regional spokeswoman for the Near and middle East Imene Trabelsi told Sputnik.

The ICRC has not evacuated its teams from Sudan, including international ones consisting of citizens of foreign countries, as believes that the organization's role is to come to the rescue as quickly as possible, the spokeswoman said.

"Some ICRC teams have been moved out of cities, where clashes are becoming more violent, to neighboring areas. However, we have not evacuated our teams from Sudan and do not intend to do so," Trabelsi said, adding that the ICRC "is unable to to maintain any satisfactory communication" with its team in Sudan.

