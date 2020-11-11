UrduPoint.com
ICRC Official Calls For Access To Basic Infrastructure For Returning Syrian Refugees

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:25 PM

ICRC Official Calls for Access to Basic Infrastructure for Returning Syrian Refugees

Philip Spoerri, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Syria on Wednesday described access to basic services and infrastructure as necessary conditions to assist returning refugees

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Philip Spoerri, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Syria on Wednesday described access to basic services and infrastructure as necessary conditions to assist returning refugees.

"We believe that creating a conducive environment for return is not just about humanitarian assistance, or issues, such as safety and access to basic infrastructure and services need to be addressed in order to provide a durable and sustainable solution for all communities," Spoerri said at the international conference on repatriation of Syrian refugees in Damascus.

According to the United Nations, more than 5.6 million Syrians have fled the country during the prolonged civil war between the Assad government and insurgent groups.

As the fighting winded down, many of them have been returning home only to find destroyed infrastructure and unlivable conditions.

In order to tackle this and other issues, a two-day international conference has been organized in Damascus. The event is expected to bring together delegations from 27 countries and 12 international organizations. The conference is being co-chaired by Russia.

