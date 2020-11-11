ICRC Official Calls for Syrian Refugees' Needs to Be Met Without Prejudice

Philip Spoerri, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Syria, on Wednesday called for the humanitarian needs of Syrian refugees to be met in a neutral and impartial manner

Earlier in the day, an international conference on refugee repatriation opened in Damascus. The event is expected to bring together delegations from 27 countries and 12 international organizations. The United Nations acts as an observer. However, the United States and the European Union have abstained from the event.

"The ICRC's position on returns is focused purely on humanitarian needs. Returnees within Syria, as well as refugees in countries of asylum, and any political dimension to this debate is not part of ICRC's mandate.

It is critical that the humanitarian needs of refugees in countries of asylum, as well as returnees in Syria, are met on neutral, independent, and impartial grounds," Spoerri said at the event.

Due to the civil war in Syria, millions of the country's nationals fled to other places, mostly Europe, to save their lives. This created various humanitarian issues in different countries, including the questions of their subsequent repatriation to the war-torn country as the situation there becomes more stable.