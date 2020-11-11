UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Official Calls For Syrian Refugees' Needs To Be Met Without Prejudice

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:08 PM

ICRC Official Calls for Syrian Refugees' Needs to Be Met Without Prejudice

Philip Spoerri, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Syria, on Wednesday called for the humanitarian needs of Syrian refugees to be met in a neutral and impartial manner

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Philip Spoerri, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Syria, on Wednesday called for the humanitarian needs of Syrian refugees to be met in a neutral and impartial manner.

Earlier in the day, an international conference on refugee repatriation opened in Damascus. The event is expected to bring together delegations from 27 countries and 12 international organizations. The United Nations acts as an observer. However, the United States and the European Union have abstained from the event.

"The ICRC's position on returns is focused purely on humanitarian needs. Returnees within Syria, as well as refugees in countries of asylum, and any political dimension to this debate is not part of ICRC's mandate.

It is critical that the humanitarian needs of refugees in countries of asylum, as well as returnees in Syria, are met on neutral, independent, and impartial grounds," Spoerri said at the event.

Due to the civil war in Syria, millions of the country's nationals fled to other places, mostly Europe, to save their lives. This created various humanitarian issues in different countries, including the questions of their subsequent repatriation to the war-torn country as the situation there becomes more stable.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Europe European Union Damascus United States Event From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

FCA launches 4 initiatives for societal structure

41 minutes ago

UNFPA, FOCP join to reduce cervical cancer burden ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Digital School to pro ..

56 minutes ago

Russian Vaccine Sputnik V All Bought by State, Not ..

3 minutes ago

German Government to Decide on Closures of Schools ..

3 minutes ago

Alaska Senator Wins Re-Election Giving Republicans ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.