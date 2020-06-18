UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Official Says Hundreds Could Die Amid Renewed Fighting In South Sudan's Jonglei State

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

ICRC Official Says Hundreds Could Die Amid Renewed Fighting in South Sudan's Jonglei State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Renewed fighting in South Sudan's Jonglei state could result in hundreds of more deaths, particularly as the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak limits the assistance humanitarian groups can provide, Wolde-Gabriel Saugeron, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross' (ICRC) team in the city of Bor, said Thursday.

"We have entered a third and vicious round of fighting between armed youth that could - once again - result in hundreds dying, thousands being displaced and homes, crops, and all forms of livelihoods destroyed," Saugeron said in a press release.

South Sudan's Ministry of Health has so far confirmed 1,813 cases of COVID-19, and Saugeron said that the ongoing pandemic had drastically reduced the medical assistance the organization can provide in the country.

"COVID-19 means that we need to create more space between our hospital beds, which has reduced the number of people we can accommodate in our wards by 30%.

We cannot carry out any new medical evacuations of severely wounded patients until some of the beds free up," the ICRC official remarked.

On Tuesday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs launched an urgent funding appeal for the COVID-19 response in South Sudan worth $390 million. In total, the United Nations has requested $1.9 billion in humanitarian assistance for South Sudan this year.

Violence has continued in South Sudan despite the formation of a unity government in February involving President Salva Kiir and former rebel leader Riek Machar. On Wednesday, the government finally agreed on the process of appointing state governors, ending months of deadlock.

Related Topics

United Nations Bor Sudan February All Government Unity Foods Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

7 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

7 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

49 minutes ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Zayed commends progress at ADNOC’s ..

1 hour ago

England’s women cricketers will return to traini ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.