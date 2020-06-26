(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Fabrizio Carboni, the International Committee of the Red Cross' (ICRC) director for the Near and middle East, said on Friday that the terrible living conditions in Syria's Al-Hawl refugee camp in the northeastern Hasakah province is exposing children to the deadly dangers of starvation, diseases and other health-related risks that could be avoided if the international community stepped up forces to come to their rescue.

"Children need to be seen as children. Their fate must be a priority. ... And states must step up and take their responsibility for their youngest, most defenseless citizens. Making them stateless is just not a solution. Leaving them languishing in a camp that is damaging to their health and long-term development is not an option. There are states that have repatriated mothers and children and are making efforts to provide follow-up, including psycho-social support - sometimes with the support from the ICRC and others," Carboni said on the sidelines of a conference on Syria, dedicated to the situation with children in the Al-Hawl camp.

According to the ICRC official, countries can learn from each other by looking at how some states have repatriated Syrian refugees.

"Positive examples of repatriations do exist and good practices of evolving individual follow-up mechanisms, mental health and psychosocial assistance, educational and livelihood support programs should be shared between those who can," Carboni noted.

The regional director went on to share his experience of visiting the Al-Hawl refugee camp, which he described as an "end-of-the-world type of place," where children are deprived of basic education and proper healthy childhood.

Al-Hawl was reportedly designed to accommodate 20,000 people but has significantly gone over its capacity, and currently houses over 74,000 people. Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in the camp.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups, as well as militant and terrorist organizations