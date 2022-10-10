UrduPoint.com

ICRC Pauses Operations In Ukraine, Shelters Staff Over Security Concerns

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 07:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) press service confirmed to Sputnik that the humanitarian organization paused its operations in Ukraine on Monday over security concerns and sheltered its staff.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that the ICRC temporarily halted operations in Ukraine.

"Given the security situation in Ukraine earlier today, ICRC teams momentarily paused movements and sheltered and continued to work in place. ICRC's full schedule of humanitarian assistance will resume immediately as the security situation allows. We are monitoring humanitarian needs to provide assistance as necessary," the press service said.

On Monday, Russia targeted the infrastructure of the Ukrainian military in different parts of the country with precision-guided weapons, President Vladimir Putin said.

