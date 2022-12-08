UrduPoint.com

ICRC President Arrives In Ukraine On 4-Day Visit To Meet With Civilians, Red Cross Society

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric on Thursday arrived in Ukraine for a four-day visit to meet with civilians from the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

"I've arrived in Ukraine for a four-day visit: here civilians are paying an enormous price in the deadly hostilities.

Today I'll meet with people in Mykolayiv and Kherson Oblast who are facing a desperate winter," Spoljaric tweeted.

The ICRC president also said that she was planning to meet with the staff of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

The ICRC has been working in Ukraine since 2014. It has been providing humanitarian assistance, including food, water and other essential items, to the civilian population suffering from attacks on critical infrastructure. The organization has significantly intensified its activities after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

