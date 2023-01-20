UrduPoint.com

ICRC President Confirms Commitment To Neutrality On Humanitarian Issues In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, confirmed on Friday the organization's commitment to neutrality on humanitarian issues in Ukraine at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"It is very crucial for me that the channel of communication between my organization and the Russian Federation remains open and constructive. I can also reassure you that I will uphold to principles of neutrality and independence. And I will respect confidentiality wherever it is necessary to uphold these principles," she said.

She added that the ICRC would work to ensure that all states uphold the Geneva conventions in Ukraine.

Lavrov, in turn, said that it was important that the ICRC operated impartially in Ukraine.

"We believe that the readiness of (the International Committee of) the Red Cross to act on Ukrainian issues impartially, using its unique humanitarian mandate, will be of key significance for preserving constructive cooperation," he said.

He added that Russia had always respected this mandate and appreciated the impartial and depoliticized nature of the ICRC's work.

