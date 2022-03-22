ICRC President Discusses Scaling Up Operations, Detainee Exchange With Kiev

UrduPoint.com

President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer said in an interview with Sputnik that he had discussed expanding humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and a prisoner exchange with the country's government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer said in an interview with Sputnik that he had discussed expanding humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and a prisoner exchange with the country's government.

The ICRC president was visiting the eastern European country from March 14 -18.

"Firstly, how to scale, to speed, to adopt humanitarian assistance to the present landscape of the conflict, to the needs. That was a big part of our work. Secondly, to discuss with the Ukrainian government the delicate issue of obligations that each side has to the Geneva conventions: the prisoners, detainees, dead bodies, missing people, and how to treat each one of those issues and how eventually to prepare for exchanges in the future," Maurer said, adding that the third issue involved "modalities of how ICRC can work to facilitate (humanitarian) corridors and evacuations."

The official also said that Kiev still has working health and social infrastructure, despite fighting during the Russian military operation, but Kharkiv and Mariupol are among the cities where the humanitarian situation is dire.

"We have a fair idea that the humanitarian situation is different in different parts of the country. In some parts which are not affected by the conflict so heavily life goes on normally. In regions like here in Kiev you have combat operations going in the neighborhood, but the infrastructure in the town - the health, water, sanitation, social services are still working normally," Maurer said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine," responding to calls from the breakaway Donbas republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

According to the UN refugee agency, around 3.5 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of hostilities. About 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced.

