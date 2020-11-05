ICRC President Maurer Arrives in Luhansk as Part of Visit to Conflict-Hit Eastern Ukraine

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer on Thursday arrived in the self-proclaimed republic of Luhansk as part of his visit to the conflict-hit Eastern Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday from the scene.

The ICRC head has crossed the line of contact through the only checkpoint between the territory controlled by Kiev and Luhansk, the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint, where he was met by the republic's representative at the Minsk peace talks, Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinogo, and the republic's representative in the humanitarian subgroup, Olga Kobtseva.

Maurer is also expected to visit the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk later in the day, with the official events in which he is to participate being scheduled for Friday.

The conflict in Eastern Ukraine has been ongoing since 2014, when the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the two self-proclaimed republics that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

According to UN data, the death toll from the conflict has exceeded 13,000 a quarter of them civilians.