UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC President Maurer Arrives In Luhansk As Part Of Visit To Conflict-Hit Eastern Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

ICRC President Maurer Arrives in Luhansk as Part of Visit to Conflict-Hit Eastern Ukraine

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer on Thursday arrived in the self-proclaimed republic of Luhansk as part of his visit to the conflict-hit Eastern Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday from the scene.

The ICRC head has crossed the line of contact through the only checkpoint between the territory controlled by Kiev and Luhansk, the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint, where he was met by the republic's representative at the Minsk peace talks, Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinogo, and the republic's representative in the humanitarian subgroup, Olga Kobtseva.

Maurer is also expected to visit the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk later in the day, with the official events in which he is to participate being scheduled for Friday.

The conflict in Eastern Ukraine has been ongoing since 2014, when the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the two self-proclaimed republics that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

According to UN data, the death toll from the conflict has exceeded 13,000 a quarter of them civilians.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Visit Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev From Government

Recent Stories

‘Imran Khan consumed “charas” in front of me ..

15 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s gaming-specific features set to o ..

27 minutes ago

Russia Fights Covid Based on Own Experience But St ..

12 minutes ago

Turkey establishes earthquake commission

13 minutes ago

Kiev's New Plan for Donbas Settlement Goes Against ..

13 minutes ago

Top Israeli Hospital Orders 1.5Mln Doses of Russia ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.