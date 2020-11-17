ICRC President Notes Falling Violence in Libya, Says COVID-19 Could Complicate Situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has noted the decreasing violence in Libya following the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA), the committee's president, Peter Maurer, told Sputnik in an interview, adding that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may complicate efforts to stabilize the political situation.

"If I look at the situation [in Libya] between spring 2019 and summer 2020, today the situation is calmer and there is less fighting and less violence going on, and this is positive. So even if there are ceasefire violations, I have to recognize that the multiple diplomatic efforts to bring parties together have had at least an impact to calm down some of the worst impacts of violence on people," Maurer remarked.

The participants of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which brings together military representatives from Libya's rival parties for UN-mediated talks, agreed to a permanent ceasefire on October 23.

Talks have begun to establish the North African country's new political leadership, although Maurer said that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to be a complicating factor to any efforts to bring stability to Libya.

"COVID-19 has become a complicating factor. The health sector is a Primary area of [our] activities and our people are in hospitals and in clinics and, of course, we see COVID-19 as a daily reality now also in Libya. So, we run the same programs as I have described in other places. But it is definitely a complicating factor, the accelerator of problems and, at the same time, a potential obstacle to quick recovery," the ICRC president remarked.

According to ICRC estimates, between 400,000 and 500,000 people are currently internally displaced in Libya and the humanitarian organization is having difficulty conducting operations in the North African country, Maurer added.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum met in Tunisia over the previous week for talks to decide the North African country's future political leadership. Participants agreed to hold a national election on December 24, 2021, Acting UN Special Envoy Stephanie Williams said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The talks adjourned on Sunday without the naming of a new government to oversee the transitional period until the elections, although negotiations are set to resume before the end of the current year.