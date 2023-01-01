ICRC President Plans to Visit Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric has flagged her intention to visit Russia in an interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

"I will travel to Moscow," Spoljaric said, adding that the date of her visit is yet to be determined.

The official also noted the importance of dialogue with Russia "at every stage."

"We need to be able to obtain security guarantees locally so that we can send out convoys to visit prisoners. And for that we need contacts in the field," Spoljaric said.

In December 2022, Spoljaric arrived in Ukraine for a four-day visit to meet with civilians from the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

The ICRC has been working in Ukraine since 2014. It has been providing humanitarian assistance, including food, water and other essential items, to the civilian population suffering from attacks on critical infrastructure. The organization has significantly intensified its activities after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.