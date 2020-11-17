ICRC President Says Talks With Lavrov, Murashko, Deputy Ministers Planned for Moscow Visit

Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has told Sputnik in an interview that he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, and the deputy ministers of foreign affairs and defense during his working visit to Moscow that is set to begin on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has told Sputnik in an interview that he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, and the deputy ministers of foreign affairs and defense during his working visit to Moscow that is set to begin on Tuesday

"I will have a long working session [during a visit] at the Ministry of Defense with deputy [defense] minister [Alexander] Fomin, I will meet the minister of health [Mikhail Murashko]. I will have of course, after [the meeting with] Sergey Lavrov, also meetings with his deputy [Sergey] Vershinin and with special representatives for Syria and other countries," Maurer remarked.

Lavrov on Thursday announced that Maurer will arrive in Moscow to hold talks centered on the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh after a Russian-brokered ceasefire entered into force on November 10.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and the prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, signed the ceasefire agreement on November 9. As part of the deal, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the disputed region.