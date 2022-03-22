UrduPoint.com

ICRC President To Visit Moscow From March 23-25 To Discuss Ukraine - Russian Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ICRC President to Visit Moscow From March 23-25 to Discuss Ukraine - Russian Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, will pay a three-day visit to Moscow Wednesday to Friday, the Russian office of the organization told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Maurer told Sputnik that he would come to Moscow this week to discuss the situation in Ukraine with Russian officials.

"Peter Maurer is coming to Moscow on a visit, he will be here from March 23 to March 25," the office said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine," responding to calls from the breakaway Donbas republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

