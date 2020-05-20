UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Provides Oxygen To Yemeni Hospitals For COVID-19 Patients - Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

ICRC Provides Oxygen to Yemeni Hospitals for COVID-19 Patients - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) provides oxygen to Yemeni hospitals, which can also be helpful in treatment of COVID-19 patients, the ICRC spokeswoman in the country told Sputnik in an interview.

Yemen confirmed its first COVID-19 case on April 10. On Tuesday, the war-stricken country updated its coronavirus tally to 167, after another 37 cases were recorded in government-controlled areas. Five people have recovered, and 28 have died.

"The ICRC is not involved in provision or distribution of tests or medical equipment like ventilators in Yemen, but as part of our regular activities we provide much-needed materials including oxygen, which are used for treatment of respiratory diseases like COVID-19," Yara Khawaja said.

The ICRC also continues supporting health care facilities with medicines and the rehabilitation of infrastructure. It donates spare parts and fuel for power stations to keep hospitals running, the official added, urging the international community to help Yemenis.

"Yemenis must not be forgotten in this pandemic, and the international community must make that clear and show compassion and solidarity ... The international community must support prevention activities and spare no effort in helping Yemenis inform and protect themselves," the spokeswoman stated.

She recalled that the coronavirus outbreak was just another challenge "on top of all the other issues" the Yemeni people are facing.

Yemen has been gripped by a civil war between the government and the Shiite Houthi movement since 2015. The years of conflict have devastated the civilian infrastructure and the heath sector, making it the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Apart from the current COVID-19 threat, the country has been suffering from the cholera outbreak since October 2016. In late April, the United Nations Children's Fund renewed its warning that over 5 million children under the age of five in Yemen are at risk of cholera due to heavy rains that hit the country in mid-April.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Died April October 2016 2015 All From Government Top Million Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber holds second roundtable with Busines ..

21 minutes ago

Al Shafar chairs 6th meeting of higher committee o ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Abu Dhabi Quality&#039; strengthens metrolog ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.