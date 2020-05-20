ICRC Provides Oxygen to Yemeni Hospitals for COVID-19 Patients - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) provides oxygen to Yemeni hospitals, which can also be helpful in treatment of COVID-19 patients, the ICRC spokeswoman in the country told Sputnik in an interview.

Yemen confirmed its first COVID-19 case on April 10. On Tuesday, the war-stricken country updated its coronavirus tally to 167, after another 37 cases were recorded in government-controlled areas. Five people have recovered, and 28 have died.

"The ICRC is not involved in provision or distribution of tests or medical equipment like ventilators in Yemen, but as part of our regular activities we provide much-needed materials including oxygen, which are used for treatment of respiratory diseases like COVID-19," Yara Khawaja said.

The ICRC also continues supporting health care facilities with medicines and the rehabilitation of infrastructure. It donates spare parts and fuel for power stations to keep hospitals running, the official added, urging the international community to help Yemenis.

"Yemenis must not be forgotten in this pandemic, and the international community must make that clear and show compassion and solidarity ... The international community must support prevention activities and spare no effort in helping Yemenis inform and protect themselves," the spokeswoman stated.

She recalled that the coronavirus outbreak was just another challenge "on top of all the other issues" the Yemeni people are facing.

Yemen has been gripped by a civil war between the government and the Shiite Houthi movement since 2015. The years of conflict have devastated the civilian infrastructure and the heath sector, making it the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Apart from the current COVID-19 threat, the country has been suffering from the cholera outbreak since October 2016. In late April, the United Nations Children's Fund renewed its warning that over 5 million children under the age of five in Yemen are at risk of cholera due to heavy rains that hit the country in mid-April.