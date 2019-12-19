The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is all but set to facilitate the release and repatriation of the prisoners of war in eastern Ukraine pending approval from the authorities, ICRC Director of Operations Dominik Stillhart told Sputnik

On December 9, the leaders of the Normandy Four � Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine � held talks in Paris to discuss the peace process for the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas. Among the agreements reached was the "all for all" exchange of prisoners captured during the conflict. The sides also agreed that the ICRC and other international organizations should receive full and unconditional access to all conflict-related detainees.

"We are very much prepared to play our role as neutral intermediary in the release and transfer of detainees as decided by the Normandy quartet. We are already regularly visiting detainees under the authority of Ukraine," Stillhart said in an interview.

The Red Cross team has not yet visited the detainees held by the authorities of the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas but hopes to "make a significant step forward" in doing so by facilitating their release, Stillhart continued.

"We have teams on the ground in Ukraine as well as in Luhansk and Donetsk. And we are very much waiting for the authorities to provide us with the necessary guarantees that we can start working. It is really up to the parties to decide when they will want to go through this operation," he said.

According to Stillhart, the ICRC is in contact with the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine � another platform for consultations on the Donbas conflict � and that it is now waiting for the parties to finalize their lists of people eligible for the swap.

"All I can tell you is that we are ready ... at any time to start this operation," the ICRC chief of operations added.

In 2017, the Red Cross took part in facilitating a mutual exchange of 300 detainees on both sides of the Donbas conflict.