ICRC Ready To Facilitate COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution to Afghan Front Lines - Delegation

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is ready to facilitate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan's front lines and hard-to-reach areas, Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is ready to facilitate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan's front lines and hard-to-reach areas, Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The ICRC supports the Afghan Red Crescent Society's plan to extend the COVID-19 immunization campaign across the war-torn country and calls for making efforts to distribute vaccine doses to isolated and marginalized groups, including internally displaced people and prisoners, the delegation head said.

"Also, at the request of concerned fighting parties, the ICRC stands ready to exercise its role of neutral intermediary to facilitate 'last-mile' access of the vaccine for Afghan communities across front lines and in hard-to-access areas," Filion added.

The ICRC delegation head mentioned that Afghanistan's healthcare system has limited capabilities, and treatment of coronavirus-infected patients is challenging.

"At the moment, ICRC's response to the pandemic remains limited, and consists mainly of the provision of material assistance to our staff and partners with the needed protective equipment," Filion said.