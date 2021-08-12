UrduPoint.com

ICRC Ready To Facilitate COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution To Afghan Front Lines - Delegation

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:55 PM

ICRC Ready To Facilitate COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution to Afghan Front Lines - Delegation

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is ready to facilitate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan's front lines and hard-to-reach areas, Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is ready to facilitate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan's front lines and hard-to-reach areas, Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The ICRC supports the Afghan Red Crescent Society's plan to extend the COVID-19 immunization campaign across the war-torn country and calls for making efforts to distribute vaccine doses to isolated and marginalized groups, including internally displaced people and prisoners, the delegation head said.

"Also, at the request of concerned fighting parties, the ICRC stands ready to exercise its role of neutral intermediary to facilitate 'last-mile' access of the vaccine for Afghan communities across front lines and in hard-to-access areas," Filion added.

The ICRC delegation head mentioned that Afghanistan's healthcare system has limited capabilities, and treatment of coronavirus-infected patients is challenging.

"At the moment, ICRC's response to the pandemic remains limited, and consists mainly of the provision of material assistance to our staff and partners with the needed protective equipment," Filion said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan

Recent Stories

We have to work together for development of countr ..

We have to work together for development of country: BSA's Chairman Jabbar

4 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting held on death of information of ..

Condolence meeting held on death of information officer's mother

4 minutes ago
 Algeria probes lynching of arson suspect after dea ..

Algeria probes lynching of arson suspect after deadly fires

4 minutes ago
 Secretary dissatisfied over on-field performance a ..

Secretary dissatisfied over on-field performance against increasing pest risk in ..

4 minutes ago
 Number of People Treated in ICRC-Supported Afghan ..

Number of People Treated in ICRC-Supported Afghan Health Centers Doubled in 2021 ..

10 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean Countries ..

Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean Countries to Unite Against Climate Chan ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.