ICRC Ready to Provide Assistance to Greece Amid Migrant Influx - Coordinator

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is ready to provide the necessary assistance to Greece so it can deal with the increasing migrant influx triggered by Turkey's decision to open its borders with the EU, Rikke Ishoy, ICRC operations coordinator for Europe and Central Asia, told Sputnik on Tuesday

After aggravation of the situation in Syria's Idlib, Turkey said it would no longer be able to restrain the flows of migrants and refugees, and opened its borders with the EU, after which thousands of migrants flocked to Greece. For three days, about 20,000 attempts to violate the border, where hundreds of police officers are, were stopped. On the first day, 66 illegal migrants who entered Greek territory were arrested, and 73 on the second.

"The ICRC is assisting with the migration response in Greece within its specific areas of expertise: support ... on Restoring Family Links [RFL], support national efforts to identify persons who have died on the migratory route and bring answers to the families, and visits to migrants deprived of liberty. We also have a dialogue with the health authorities and support their efforts to ensure access to adequate health care," Ishoy said.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), on its part, expressed deep concern about the fact that thousands of people, including vulnerable children, could suffer negative consequences of the recent surge of migrants trying to cross the border.

The IFRC has called on governments to avoid using migrants as a "political tool."

"It is unacceptable that children and families are exposed to tear gas and violence or have to risk their lives in the Aegean Sea. We will not be silent in the face of this dire humanitarian situation, which may become even worse in the next hours and days ... EU Member States should respond in a spirit of solidarity to the recent increase in numbers of people seeking refuge at the EU's external borders. They must enact their responsibilities in protecting people and saving lives," IFRC President Francesco Rocca said as quoted in a press release.

In accordance with the 2016 agreement between Turkey and the EU, Ankara promised to stem migration flow into the bloc, with Brussels pledging to provide funds to help Turkey care for the refugees. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made his dissatisfaction with the arrangement well-known on multiple occasions, saying that the EU is not doing enough to assist Turkey.