ICRC Reorganizes Work in Venezuela to Really Contribute to Fight With COVID-19 - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Venezuela has reorganized its work to help the country combat the COVID-19 pandemic, ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini told Sputnik.

"The ICRC delegation in Caracas has reorganized its humanitarian response to really contribute to the prevention and care of people affected by coronavirus. We have focused our action to strengthen the provision of health items and technical support to health structures and detention centers where we work," Mardini said.

According to him, the ICRC has also intensified training of medical personnel in health centers across Venezuela and provided them with additional sanitary means and medical equipment.

"We have also reconfigured our work in Venezuela in order to support local authorities ... in their response [to coronavirus]," Mardini added.

Venezuela has so far confirmed 298 cases of COVID-19 and 10 fatalities.