UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Reorganizes Work In Venezuela To Really Contribute To Fight With COVID-19 - Chief

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:10 PM

ICRC Reorganizes Work in Venezuela to Really Contribute to Fight With COVID-19 - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Venezuela has reorganized its work to help the country combat the COVID-19 pandemic, ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini told Sputnik.

"The ICRC delegation in Caracas has reorganized its humanitarian response to really contribute to the prevention and care of people affected by coronavirus. We have focused our action to strengthen the provision of health items and technical support to health structures and detention centers where we work," Mardini said.

According to him, the ICRC has also intensified training of medical personnel in health centers across Venezuela and provided them with additional sanitary means and medical equipment.

"We have also reconfigured our work in Venezuela in order to support local authorities ... in their response [to coronavirus]," Mardini added.

Venezuela has so far confirmed 298 cases of COVID-19 and 10 fatalities.

Related Topics

Caracas Venezuela Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

31 minutes ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

31 minutes ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

31 minutes ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

1 hour ago

Girls play rooftop tennis in Italian city

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Zayed chairs ZHO virtual board meeting

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.