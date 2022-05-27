UrduPoint.com

ICRC Requests Over $300Mln In Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine - Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has requested $312 million to assist people affected by the Ukrainian conflict, with the possibility of an increase in the solicited amount, spokesperson for the ICRC Moscow delegation Galina Balzamova told Sputnik on Friday.

"The ICRC's request for financing the operation to assist people affected by the conflict in Ukraine amounts to about $312 million (300 million Swiss francs). However, at this point, we find it difficult to specify the exact amount needed for our humanitarian operation," Balzamova said.

She added that after the recent escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, ICRC representatives have significantly expanded their presence and activities across the country, "given that people affected by the conflict, which began in Ukraine in 2014, are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including food, drinking water, medicine and materials for housing reconstruction and repair, and much more.

"

The spokeswoman also said that the ICRC has offices in Donetsk and Luhansk, adding that the organization is maintaining dialogue with all parties to have access to those most in need of assistance in the affected areas.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry has said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 6.6 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of hostilities.

