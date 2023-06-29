ICRC Says Facilitated Release of 125 Sudanese Soldiers Held by Rapid Support Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday that it had facilitated the release of 125 soldiers of the Sudanese armed forces held in captivity by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

"We facilitated yesterday the release of 125 soldiers of the Sudanese Armed Forces held by the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, to Wad Madani, in our role as a neutral intermediary. This positive step means that families will celebrate Eid-al Adha with their loved ones," the ICRC tweeted.

The organization added that it had facilitated the release of 14 wounded people detained in Darfur.

The ICRC also expressed its readiness to act as a neutral broker to contribute to the exchange and release of further detainees from both sides of the conflict.

"Through our dialogue with all parties to the conflict, our role is to ensure that humanitarian principles are respected and that detainees are treated with humanity throughout the release and transfer process," the organization said.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.