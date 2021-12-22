Some 59,000 people, mostly women and children, are living in harsh winter conditions at Al Hawl camp for wives of killed Islamist fighters in Syria, Adnan Hezam, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Syria, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Some 59,000 people, mostly women and children, are living in harsh winter conditions at Al Hawl camp for wives of killed Islamist fighters in Syria, Adnan Hezam, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Syria, told Sputnik.

"Al Hawl camp is like the size of a small city hosting today around 59,000 people mostly children and women who are living in very difficult living conditions, especially now with the harsh winter," Hezam said in an interview.

The ICRC has been working with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent on the ground to provide 5,000 to 6,000 hot meals a day as well as drinking water and basic surgery to the vulnerable community, the spokesperson said.

"Of course, the situation is not that proper for living in, however we try our best to reduce the suffering of these people through our response, our activities, daily activities. However, there is a huge need to meet the needs of this population," Hezam said.

The ICRC has also provided COVID-19 protective equipment and is running an awareness campaign among the detainees on how to protect themselves from the virus. A COVID-19 solution center has been set up at the camp.