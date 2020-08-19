UrduPoint.com
ICRC Says Military Coup In Mali Consequence Of Years-Long Violence In Sahel Region

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:51 PM

ICRC Says Military Coup in Mali Consequence of Years-Long Violence in Sahel Region

The military coup in Mali was prompted by a series of armed conflicts in the country and by violence in the wider Sahel region of Africa, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The military coup in Mali was prompted by a series of armed conflicts in the country and by violence in the wider Sahel region of Africa, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising at the Kati military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali, demanding political reforms and fair elections. Rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and parliament.

"The military coup in Mali comes on top of years of conflict and violence in the wider Sahel region that has trapped millions of people in crisis," the ICRC tweeted.

The ICRC also said that the violence escalated during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, adding that the conflict destroyed nearly every fifth healthcare facility in the country.

The committee noted that the northern and central parts of the country were the most affected by violence and called on the authorities to assist people despite "the changes of leadership" in the capital.

Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 military coup that triggered an uprising by the separatist Tuareg rebel movement in the northern parts of the country. The conflict is further complicated by the presence of various Islamic groups that also control areas in the north.

