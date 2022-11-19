UrduPoint.com

ICRC Says Monitoring All Cases Of Inhumane Treatment In Ukraine With 'Utmost Seriousness'

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is monitoring all cases of human rights violations and inhumane treatment in Ukraine prohibited by international law, the spokeswoman for the ICRC Moscow delegation, Galina Balzamova, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had executed 10 unarmed Russian soldiers who had been captured.

"Any such cases both reported to or observed by the ICRC are considered with the utmost seriousness in our analysis, which is an important part of our bilateral and confidential dialogue with the parties to prevent such incidents in the future.

The parties to the conflict, who signed the Geneva Conventions, take full responsibility for investigation and interference in the cases to prevent such actions in the future," Balzamova said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow demanded that international organizations condemn the execution of Russian prisoners of war by Kiev forces and conduct a thorough investigation. All those involved in the execution of Russian prisoners in Ukraine would be identified, no one will escape retribution, she added.

