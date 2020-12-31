MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The number of employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), who had been killed by the Wednesday attack on the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden, has risen from one to three.

On Wednesday, Aden airport was attacked as a plane carrying newly sworn-in Yemeni cabinet ministers arrived at the airport. Over 20 people were reportedly killed and more than 50 have been injured in the incident.

"The ICRC is profoundly saddened that 3 of our colleagues were among those killed in Aden's airport explosion earlier today," the organization wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.