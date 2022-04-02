ICRC Says Pursuing Confidential Dialogue With Russia, Ukraine on POWs

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) is maintaining a confidential dialogue with the Russian and Ukrainian authorities on their obligations under the international humanitarian law, particularly regarding prisoners of war, the ICRC Moscow office told Sputnik on Saturday

"The ICRC remains in a direct contact with the parties to the conflict. The Geneva conventions very clearly define the obligations, including the treatment of prisoners of war. Our dialogue with the Russian and Ukrainian authorities on their obligations under international humanitarian law remains bilateral and confidential, including on issues concerning prisoners of war," the ICRC said.

The international humanitarian law stipulates that the parties to the conflict must ensure humane treatment of prisoners of war, the organization added.

On Friday, the Russian intelligence said they had evidence that Kiev was attempting to persuade the Western partners to discourage the ICRC and other human rights watchdogs from reaching captured Russian soldiers in Ukraine, aiming to conceal their mistreatment.