UrduPoint.com

ICRC Says Pursuing Confidential Dialogue With Russia, Ukraine On POWs

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 07:16 PM

ICRC Says Pursuing Confidential Dialogue With Russia, Ukraine on POWs

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) is maintaining a confidential dialogue with the Russian and Ukrainian authorities on their obligations under the international humanitarian law, particularly regarding prisoners of war, the ICRC Moscow office told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) is maintaining a confidential dialogue with the Russian and Ukrainian authorities on their obligations under the international humanitarian law, particularly regarding prisoners of war, the ICRC Moscow office told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The ICRC remains in a direct contact with the parties to the conflict. The Geneva conventions very clearly define the obligations, including the treatment of prisoners of war. Our dialogue with the Russian and Ukrainian authorities on their obligations under international humanitarian law remains bilateral and confidential, including on issues concerning prisoners of war," the ICRC said.

The international humanitarian law stipulates that the parties to the conflict must ensure humane treatment of prisoners of war, the organization added.

On Friday, the Russian intelligence said they had evidence that Kiev was attempting to persuade the Western partners to discourage the ICRC and other human rights watchdogs from reaching captured Russian soldiers in Ukraine, aiming to conceal their mistreatment.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Geneva Kiev From

Recent Stories

Ukrainian journalist killed near Kyiv

Ukrainian journalist killed near Kyiv

33 seconds ago
 Emergency service provided to 3,630 victims

Emergency service provided to 3,630 victims

34 seconds ago
 Mahmudul reaches century milestone for Bangladesh

Mahmudul reaches century milestone for Bangladesh

36 seconds ago
 UoT organizes book fair to highlight importance of ..

UoT organizes book fair to highlight importance of reading

42 seconds ago
 Karvan-e-Wafa continues to express solidarity with ..

Karvan-e-Wafa continues to express solidarity with PM Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 Performing of duties should not be affected, Chief ..

Performing of duties should not be affected, Chief Secretary tells officers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.