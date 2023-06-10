UrduPoint.com

ICRC Says Ready To Provide Assistance To Areas Affected By Kakhovka Dam Breach

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2023 | 08:00 AM

ICRC Says Ready to Provide Assistance to Areas Affected by Kakhovka Dam Breach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday that it was ready to provide humanitarian assistance to the population affected by the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

"We are ready to respond on both sides of the river, notably from operational bases in Odesa and Donetsk, and we have reiterated our offer of emergency support to the authorities for people affected by the floods, as well as longer-term help to improve access to clean water," the organization said in a statement.

The statement noted that the ICRC also sent pipes, water tanks, pumps, food and medicine to the affected regions, and is helping the population to "navigate the renewed risk of landmines and unexploded ordnance created by the floodwaters.

"

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.

