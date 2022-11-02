UrduPoint.com

ICRC Says Repairing Damaged Critical Infrastructure In Ukraine, Donbas

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ICRC Says Repairing Damaged Critical Infrastructure in Ukraine, Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday it was taking urgent action in Ukraine and Donbas to repair civilian infrastructure damaged by regular attacks as a result of the hostilities, but the situation had recently exacerbated due to the increase in basic needs linked to the onset of winter.

"Hostilities have had an outsized effect on essential infrastructure, including power and water supply systems which have sustained heavy damage in recent weeks. The ICRC has been taking urgent action in coordination with local authorities in areas affected by the fighting to repair damaged infrastructure and provide materials for people to make essential home repairs," the ICRC statement read.

However, despite the assistance being provided, the needs of the population have been growing, as military attacks on critical infrastructure have increased in recent months and temperatures have started to drop significantly with cold spells approaching, the ICRC added.

"As winter closes in, people are going to struggle to meet their basic needs like having clean drinking water and staying warm.

Targeting civilian infrastructure puts civilian lives in peril and is prohibited by international humanitarian law. Our teams will continue to support affected communities and local authorities with whom we've been working closely for years," Guislain Defurne, ICRC's head of operations in Ukraine, said in the statement.

In particular, the ICRC and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in coordination with the authorities have so far provided financial assistance worth 63 million Swiss francs ($63.2 million) to over 330,000 of the most vulnerable people.

The ICRC has been working in Ukraine and Donbas since 2014. It has been actively providing humanitarian assistance, including food, water and other essential items, to the civilian population suffering from attacks on critical infrastructure. The organization has significantly intensified its activities in the region after Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Related Topics

Ukraine Water Russia February From Million

Recent Stories

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

24 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after beating Bangladesh by five runs ..

3 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.