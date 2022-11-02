ICRC Says Repairing Damaged Critical Infrastructure in Ukraine, Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday it was taking urgent action in Ukraine and Donbas to repair civilian infrastructure damaged by regular attacks as a result of the hostilities, but the situation had recently exacerbated due to the increase in basic needs linked to the onset of winter.

"Hostilities have had an outsized effect on essential infrastructure, including power and water supply systems which have sustained heavy damage in recent weeks. The ICRC has been taking urgent action in coordination with local authorities in areas affected by the fighting to repair damaged infrastructure and provide materials for people to make essential home repairs," the ICRC statement read.

However, despite the assistance being provided, the needs of the population have been growing, as military attacks on critical infrastructure have increased in recent months and temperatures have started to drop significantly with cold spells approaching, the ICRC added.

"As winter closes in, people are going to struggle to meet their basic needs like having clean drinking water and staying warm.

Targeting civilian infrastructure puts civilian lives in peril and is prohibited by international humanitarian law. Our teams will continue to support affected communities and local authorities with whom we've been working closely for years," Guislain Defurne, ICRC's head of operations in Ukraine, said in the statement.

In particular, the ICRC and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in coordination with the authorities have so far provided financial assistance worth 63 million Swiss francs ($63.2 million) to over 330,000 of the most vulnerable people.

The ICRC has been working in Ukraine and Donbas since 2014. It has been actively providing humanitarian assistance, including food, water and other essential items, to the civilian population suffering from attacks on critical infrastructure. The organization has significantly intensified its activities in the region after Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on February 24.