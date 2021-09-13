UrduPoint.com

ICRC Says Satisfied With Taliban Assurances On Organization's Further Work In Afghanistan

Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:30 AM

ICRC Says Satisfied With Taliban Assurances on Organization's Further Work in Afghanistan

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is satisfied with the guarantees provided by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) that it will be able to continue its activities in Afghanistan unhindered, ICRC President Peter Maurer said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier in September, Maurer arrived in Afghanistan for a three-day trip to assess the humanitarian situation in the country. The ICRC head visited medical and rehabilitation centers, supported by the organization, and met with the Afghan authorities.

"In terms of assurances, I was quite satisfied with responses we got with regard to the continuation of our working modalities, with regard to the possibility for female staff to continue working, for female staff of the Afghan Red Crescent to work .

.. with regard to insurances for neutral and impartial humanitarian assistance, for independent choice of our collaborators and workers, but also security insurances. In terms of assurances, I think I am very satisfied with the conversations," Maurer said.

The ICRC will have "an important moment of trust-building" between the Taliban and the civilian population at large, the chief said, noting the organization sees the desire and readiness for more humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

