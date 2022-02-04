ICRC Says Scaled Up Activities in Afghanistan to Prevent Health System Collapse

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expanded its efforts in Afghanistan to keep the country's health system from disintegrating, Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We have already scaled-up our activities to cover the increasing humanitarian needs. One of our main priorities right now is to prevent the collapse of the health system and allow health workers to continue providing lifesaving services," Fillion said.

According to the official, in November the group launched a six-month emergency support to 28 regional and provincial health structures, providing salaries to 10,000 medical workers as well as medical supplies, food and support with running costs.

"Between September and December, we provided around 700,000 liters of fuel to water stations, clinics, hospitals and places of detention to ensure continuity of power supply and water provision.

We assisted 7600 families, including farmers and women-headed households, to be able to cover their basic expenses and restart their agricultural activities," Fillion added.

The humanitarian organization also distributed hygiene items, food, and winter clothes to approximately 8,000 detainees across the country.

Afghanistan is facing a dire humanitarian situation in the wake of the August takeover by the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities). Several countries and organizations expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the nation amid political turmoil that prompted a mass exodus of Afghans.

