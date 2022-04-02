ICRC Says Team in Ukraine Failed to Reach Mariupol, Will Have Another Go on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) team was unable to arrive in Mariupol on Friday to help with the evacuation of civilians due to dangerous conditions, a new attempt will be made tomorrow, the ICRC said in a statement.

"The ICRC team, which consists of three vehicles and nine personnel, did not reach Mariupol or facilitate the safe passage of civilians today. They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol," the humanitarian organization said in a statement.

According to the ICRC, the team had to return to Zaporizhzhia "after arrangements and conditions made it impossible to proceed.

"

The organization stressed that the success of the operation depends on the parties upholding the agreements and providing security guarantees.

"If and when the safe passage operation does happen, the ICRC's role as a neutral intermediary would be to accompany the convoy out from Mariupol to another city in Ukraine," the ICRC said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.