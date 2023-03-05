UrduPoint.com

ICRC Says Two Its Members Kidnapped In Mali

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ICRC Says Two Its Members Kidnapped in Mali

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Two employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were kidnapped in Mali, the ICRC office in the country said.

"We confirm the abduction of two of our colleagues this morning between Gao and Kidal," the ICRC in Mali said on Twitter on Saturday.

The organization asked not to speculate on this incident so as not to hinder its resolution.

More Stories From World

