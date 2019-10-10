UrduPoint.com
ICRC Says Yet To Assess Fallout Of Turkey's Syria Offensive, Stands Ready To Aid Civilians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:52 PM

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) believes that it is premature to talk about the exact humanitarian aftermath of the newly launched Turkish offensive in Syria but stands ready to adapt its activities to the needs of civilians on the ground, ICRC President Peter Maurer told Sputnik in an interview

On Wednesday, Turkey launched a military offensive in the northeast of Syria. It aims to establish a safe zone in this border region by clearing it of the Kurdish militias that it designates as terrorists. Syrian media, meanwhile, have already reported that Turkish airstrikes have resulted in civilian casualties.

"It is still very early to foresee exactly the humanitarian consequence.

The [military] operation started and our concern is of course for the civilian population on the one side, but also for access of ICRC to the difficult area," Maurer said.

He noted that the organization had operations in the northeast and was now closely following the situation.

"We will see over the next couple of days how we can best scale our operations to possibly emerging needs," the Red Cross chief said.

The international community has already denounced the Turkish operation as something that could jeopardize the humanitarian and security situation in the war-torn country.

Damascus has strongly decried the offensive, calling it an assault on its sovereignty and a threat to counterterrorism efforts.

