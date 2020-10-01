ICRC Sending Medical Supplies to Karabakh, Evaluating Need for Further Aid - Regional Head

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is concerned over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh amid the escalating military conflict, is sending medical supplies and assessing the need for further help, Martin Schuepp, ICRC Eurasia regional director, told Sputnik on Thursday

"There are civilians among the casualties reported on both sides of the line of contact. In Nagorno-Karabakh, we have provided emergency medical supplies to hospitals and body bags to the forensic bureau and are evaluating further humanitarian needs, notably health-related and with regards to the living condition of people who have fled," Schuepp said.

The ICRC is trying to evaluate the scale of humanitarian need at the site, the regional head said.

"We are in contact with concerned authorities and structures as well as local communities on the frontline by phone. However, our capacity to undertake field trips is currently limited because of the volatility of the situation," Schuepp said.