ICRC Sends Aid to 12 Lebanese Hospitals Following Blast in Beirut - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has provided emergency medical supplies to 12 hospitals in the Lebanese capital of Beirut as initial assistance following the devastating explosion, Rona Halabi, ICRC spokesperson in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A massive twin blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, leaving nearly half of the city demolished and producing scores of casualties.

The latest situation update stated 108 people killed and more than 4,000 others injured. This is expected to put a further strain on hospitals already full of COVID-19 patients.

"Following the horrific explosion yesterday, we carried out an initial distribution of emergency medical supplies to 12 hospitals in and around Beirut. We will be providing more support as needed, whether to our partner the Lebanese Red Cross or to hospitals and medical facilities across the country," Halabi said.