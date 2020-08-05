UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Sends Aid To 12 Lebanese Hospitals Following Blast In Beirut - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:26 PM

ICRC Sends Aid to 12 Lebanese Hospitals Following Blast in Beirut - Spokesperson

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has provided emergency medical supplies to 12 hospitals in the Lebanese capital of Beirut as initial assistance following the devastating explosion, Rona Halabi, ICRC spokesperson in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has provided emergency medical supplies to 12 hospitals in the Lebanese capital of Beirut as initial assistance following the devastating explosion, Rona Halabi, ICRC spokesperson in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A massive twin blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, leaving nearly half of the city demolished and producing scores of casualties.

The latest situation update stated 108 people killed and more than 4,000 others injured. This is expected to put a further strain on hospitals already full of COVID-19 patients.

"Following the horrific explosion yesterday, we carried out an initial distribution of emergency medical supplies to 12 hospitals in and around Beirut. We will be providing more support as needed, whether to our partner the Lebanese Red Cross or to hospitals and medical facilities across the country," Halabi said.

Related Topics

Injured Beirut Lebanon

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

36 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.