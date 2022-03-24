UrduPoint.com

ICRC Sent Request To Open Office In Rostov-on-Don - President Maurer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 04:47 PM

ICRC Sent Request to Open Office in Rostov-on-Don - President Maurer

President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer said on Thursday that the organization has sent a request to open an office in Rostov-on-Don

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer said on Thursday that the organization has sent a request to open an office in Rostov-on-Don.

In order to strengthen the logistics structure and improve ICRC's work in the Donbas and other parts of Ukraine that are under control of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian support is needed, Maurer said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The ICRC has already sent a request to open an office in Russia's city of Rostov-on-Don, he said, adding that it will be a good starting point to initiate work.

"It is in our interest that the problems accumulating in Ukraine be addressed, as well as artificial obstacles to the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid be removed," Lavrov said at the meeting.

He added that Moscow is aware of Maurer's visit to Kiev on the eve of their meeting and expresses hopes that they would be able to make progress on the humanitarian aid tasks today, without any politicization.

