ICRC Sides With American Red Cross in Rejecting Racism, Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Tuesday his Geneva-based health charity stood in solidarity with the American Red Cross after it condemned racism and violence amid unrest in the United States sparked by the death of a black man in police custody.

"We stand firmly together with our colleagues and friends of the #American @RedCross in rejecting hate, racism, violence and bigotry.

Today and every day," Robert Mardini tweeted.

The American Red Cross on Monday appealed for people to "care for one another and listen deeply as people of color talk about their experiences."

The US saw its seventh night of violence on Monday triggered by the death of 46-year-old black American George Floyd. He suffered a cardiac arrest while being restrained by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week. The officer was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.