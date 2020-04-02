ICRC Stresses Importance of COVID-19 Awareness to Avert Outbreak in Densely-Populated Gaza

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Israel and occupied territories is making efforts to raise awareness among the most vulnerable residents in Gaza amid the coronavirus pandemic and help local health authorities to avert the outbreak in the 1.8-million-strong population, Anastasiya Isyuk, the mission's head of communications, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Israel and occupied territories is making efforts to raise awareness among the most vulnerable residents in Gaza amid the coronavirus pandemic and help local health authorities to avert the outbreak in the 1.8-million-strong population, Anastasiya Isyuk, the mission's head of communications, told Sputnik.

The Gaza Strip has so far registered 12 COVID-19 cases. In total, there are 155 cases of the infection across Palestine, including one fatality.

"Gaza is one of the most densely populated places in the world. In disease outbreaks, facts, not fear, help people protect themselves and their loved ones. The Red Cross/Red Crescent family, local health authorities, the WHO [World Health Organization] and community leaders are educating the public about the virus, sharing prevention information and helping to prevent misinformation and reduce rumors," Isyuk said.

She noted that the committee was focused on particularly vulnerable groups, such the elderly, people with chronic diseases and disabled people, who "often have unequal access to information on outbreaks and the availability of services" and may find it difficult to practice social distancing while being reliant on others in performing daily tasks.

In particular, she mentioned the support for Gaza's Artificial Limb and Polio Center (ALPC), where the Red Cross helps to implement post-surgical physiotherapy projects for injured Palestinians.

"To help prevent the spread of the virus, the ALPC has reduced the number of patients attending on a daily basis. Measures it has taken include reducing daily physiotherapy rehabilitation and suspending the manufacturing of new protheses, although the follow-up of ongoing cases will continue. The center will continue the urgent maintenance of the protheses and orthoses for children. Access to information is crucial at this stage, the ICRC has distributed awareness posters to ensure they are hanged everywhere inside the building as part of preventive measures," she said.

In addition, the Red Cross has donated 500 mattresses and 1,000 blankets at the authorities' request to help accommodate people under a COVID-19 quarantine. The organization has also donated 43 infrared thermometers, according to Isyuk.