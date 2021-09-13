UrduPoint.com

ICRC To Ask For Budget Increase For Programs In Afghanistan At UN Meeting In Geneva

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:20 AM

ICRC to Ask for Budget Increase for Programs in Afghanistan at UN Meeting in Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will propose that the participants of the upcoming UN humanitarian conference on Afghanistan in Geneva boost financing for its programs in the Central Asian nation, ICRC President Peter Maurer said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Swiss city will host a meeting on Afghanistan at the level of permanent representatives on Monday to address growing humanitarian needs in the country.

"We will certainly come with a budget increase proposal, at least, a provisional budget increase proposal, next Monday as we convene for a UN conference on Afghanistan, for a humanitarian conference on Afghanistan on Monday," Maurer said.

There are some 100 international and 1,700 local Red Cross employees across Afghanistan, as well as 11 full-fledged offices, the ICRC chief said, noting that the one-year budget currently amounts to $90 million.

"We believe that humanitarian organization, like the ICRC ... will get enough funding in order to enlarge our activities in Afghanistan," Maurer added.

When many countries and international groups began evacuations following the Taliban (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) takeover last month, the ICRC that has been operating in Afghanistan for over 30 years said that it would keep its staff in the country and would not change its ground operations. The organization added it would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to all sides of the conflict.

