ICRC to Continue Boosting Humanitarian Efforts in Afghanistan in 2020 - Operations Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue focusing on boosting its humanitarian response with regard to detention facilities and healthcare in Afghanistan next year, ICRC Director of Operations Dominik Stillhart said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In my view, in my own experience, it is really one of the people that is suffering the most from armed conflict, and the humanitarian consequences continue to take a very heavy tall on the entire civilian population. And what we have seen in the past 2-3 years is again Afghanistan being perhaps the worst of all conflicts," Stillhart said, adding that what was happening in the country was "really a sad story."

According to the Red Cross chief of operations, there were more fatalities in Afghanistan than in any other conflict-ridden nation in 2018.

"And that is also why we have further strengthened our humanitarian response in Afghanistan already this year and next year again," Stillhart said.

He added that the organization traditionally focused its priorities in Afghanistan on the healthcare and prison systems, particularly on efforts to visit the tens of thousands detainees and ensure they maintain contact with their families.

According to Stillhart, the organization had to "resolve certain issues" with the Taliban in order to get access to all people affected by the conflict.

The instability in Afghanistan, caused by the confrontation between the government and the Taliban radical movement, has been further magnified after the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) established presence in the country.

The civilian population across the country continues being subjected to almost daily attacks by the Taliban and terrorists, including bombings, killings, abduction, rape and intimidation. Amid the insurgency, international relief organizations, including the Red Cross, have been struggling to ensure permanent and safe passage for their personnel to those in need of humanitarian assistance.