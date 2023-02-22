UrduPoint.com

ICRC To Continue Insisting On Solid Sanctions Exemptions In Syria - Director-General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue to push for solid exemptions to make sure that the humanitarian response is not delayed in Syria, Director-General Robert Mardini told Sputnik.

"Sanction is always a political decision.

From our side at ICRC we always insist to ensure that there are humanitarian exemptions when sanctions are decided among states," Mardini said on the sidelines of the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. "This is not our role to say whether sanctions are justified or not but we will continue to insist on the need to have very solid exemptions in any sanction regime, including the one in Syria to ensure that humanitarian action is not delayed, is not hindered, and there are no obstacles for any imports that would be critical to the survival of (the) civilian population."

