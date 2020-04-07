ICRC to Continue Work in Africa Amid COVID-19, Takes Steps to Prevent Pandemic - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue to work in Africa during the coronavirus pandemic and take all the necessary measures to prevent the virus from spreading further across the continent, Crystal Wells, ICRC regional spokeswoman, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

So far, Africa has registered over 10,000 cases of the disease, with the majority of them being confirmed in the northern part of the continent, according to the African Union's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll is approaching 500.

"The pandemic is challenging us on all fronts, but our message to communities is clear: we will not stop our work because of COVID-19 and are taking immediate steps to fight COVID-19 around Africa," Wells said.

The spokeswoman added that as a part of the largest humanitarian network in the world ” the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement ” the ICRC would be working alongside the World Health Organization, NGOs, and the humanitarian community at-large to fight the pandemic on all fronts across Africa.

"Our work to serve people affected by armed conflict and violence in Africa cannot grind to a halt because of COVID-19. More than 40 percent of ICRC's operations are in Africa. Many of these programs are life-saving and in places where few other organizations have access. Violence and conflict continue. Climate shocks continue. We will have to respond to the needs we always have, with the additional threat that COVID-19 brings. This virus will challenge us in new ways," Wells stated.

In addition, the spokeswoman said that the pandemic would affect each country differently, based on the strength of health care systems and how quickly the virus can be contained. In this regard, the ICRC will work with its national society partners to ensure that the organization's responses are tailored to local realities and needs, she noted.

ICRC ADAPTS PROGRAMS TO TACKLE COVID-19 IN AFRICA

Given the epidemiological situation, the ICRC is adapting its existing programs to tackle the pandemic wherever possible, while at the same time continuing its existing work to support victims of violence and conflict. In addition, the organization is trying to respond more directly to COVID-19 in places where help is extremely needed, like in places of detention.

"We are committed to leaving no one behind in the COVID-19 pandemic. As we race to contain the spread of COVID-19 in communities, we must also not forget prison populations. Many detention facilities in Africa are extremely overcrowded, making physical distancing impossible and creating fertile ground for COVID-19 to quickly spread unless infection prevention measures are taken," Wells said.

According to the spokeswoman, the ICRC is working across the continent to implement measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease inside detention facilities and detecting cases early. With family visits also being suspended, it will be incredibly important to use other means of communication ” such as letters or phone calls ” so that families can keep in touch with one another. Many detainees also rely on their family for food, medicine, clothing, and other items, she added.

"All our work will be touched in one way by COVID-19. All delegations in Africa reoriented their plans to face the challenges ahead ” both in terms of adapting existing programs to respond to the shifting needs COVID-19 creates and developing new programs to tackle COVID-19 head-on," Wells stated.

The spokesperson added that the travel restrictions being put in place by countries created new challenges in how the ICRC could get people and supplies where they were needed to be. The environments in which the organization work are already highly unpredictable and volatile, and these restrictions just add another layer of complexity, she said.

With the spread of the coronavirus, the ICRC has started providing national health care institutions and hospitals with necessary equipment and information on how to treat COVID-19 patients.

"In the Democratic Republic of Congo, we are supporting the Ministry of Health in setting up quarantine and isolation measures in two provincial hospitals in Bukavu and Goma. We are also training staff in eight referral hospitals in suspected case isolation and helping all clinics and hospitals we support in infection prevention control measures," Wells said.

In addition, the Red Cross continues teaching staff about the symptomology and case management, and putting in place infection control measures to reduce the risk of the virus from entering detention facilities, the spokeswoman added.

"In South Sudan, in addition to adapting how we treat gunshot and other life-threatening injuries, we are supporting the National Prison Services of South Sudan to run information sessions on COVID-19 to prevent the disease from entering places of detention. We are also installing hand washing facilities in the most populated prisons and distributing hygiene items to detainees," Wells stated.

Meanwhile, in the Anglophone region of Cameroon, the ICRC's employees are delivering soap and other household goods to 650 families. The plan includes the distribution of 22 tonnes of soap and 44,000 jerry cans in prisons and communities in different parts of the country, as well as the provision of bleach and cleaning products to detention centers, she added.

EFFORTS IN MALI, SOMALIA, ETHIOPIA AND KENYA

With South Africa being the only African country capable of implementing a COVID-19 response similar to what is being done in Europe, other states need assistance from the international community. Within the context, the ICRC is providing the necessary equipment across the continent, and helping out hospitals.

"In Mali, we are setting up infection prevention control in all the Primary health clinics we support, including quarantine capacity at two facilities. We are also prepared to set up transit sites for suspected COVID-19 patients before they are transported to treatment centres. We will also be providing chlorine and chlorine sprayers and other disinfectant equipment to health care facilities," Wells said.

Meanwhile, the ICRC has provided isolation tents to the Mogadishu hospital in Somalia, which can be used if there is a surge of COVID-19 cases. In addition, the organization runs health education sessions and provides soap to communities, clinics and hospitals, together with the Somali Red Crescent.

"We are also implementing a surveillance system (EWARN) and contact tracing at the clinics' level in collaboration with Somali Red Crescent to collect information and monitor suspected cases. We are as well providing hygiene items in places of detention and giving soap, chlorine tabs and hygiene information on COVID-19 to more than 120,000 households with the help of Somali Red Crescent volunteers," she added.

As for Ethiopia, the organization has provided soap for detainees and set up hand washing stations in 20 detention facilities across the country, where the employees also distribute leaflets with information on COVID-19 prevention, symptoms, and what to do if someone gets sick. Wells went on to add that the ICRC had shared guidance and recommendations with authorities and was cooperating with the Ethiopian Red Cross in sharing prevention information with communities.

In Kenya, the ICRC together with the Kenya Red Cross are supporting the Kenya Prison Services on infection prevention control by helping them develop protocols; provide hygiene training to prison staff; set up screenings, quarantine and isolation facilities; and guide authorities on how to humanely manage the lives of inmates, she added.

ICRC TO ADD TO MEDICAL DELIVERIES IN LIBYA

In Libya, the ICRC supports the Libyan Red Crescent and health authorities in promoting COVID-19 preventive measures. The organization has also delivered hygiene products, such as soap and bleach, to more than 3,000 detainees and taken measures to improve hygiene and sanitation conditions for displaced Libyans living in collective shelters by repairing water infrastructure. Future plans include disinfecting these shelters.

"Our regular deliveries of medicines and medical items to healthcare centers are now complemented with extra materials, such as gloves and gowns, to support preparedness efforts," Wells said.

According to the spokeswoman, the ICRC has delivered power generators to three different health facilities in southern Libya, which will allow these facilities to increase their operational hours, and keep working in case of a power failure.