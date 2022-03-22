UrduPoint.com

ICRC To Meet With Russian Officials This Week To Discuss Situation In Ukraine - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 12:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will hold a meeting with Russian officials this week to discuss the situation in Ukraine and provision of humanitarian support to the civilians, ICRC President Peter Maurer said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We will have a meeting (with the Russian authorities). It is my strong determination to have an extensive contact with the Russian authorities this week," Maurer said.

The ICRC chief went on to say that the cooperation with both Russian and Ukrainian sides is underway to provide people with humanitarian support and corridors.

"We are working intensely with the Russian Federation as well as with the Ukrainian government in order to facilitate and to bring access for humanitarian organizations like ICRC to people and offer safe exit routes.

This is a facilitation that we are engaged in," Maurer added.

The president also said that the ICRC humanitarian workers are still delivering services in Luhansk and Donetsk.

"Our people are still there, our people are still delivering services in Luhansk and Donetsk. And on both sides of the front line we are still working on water, on health. This is certainly an issue we can discuss when I will have interactions with the Russian authorities this week," he added.

>