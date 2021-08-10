UrduPoint.com

ICRC Treated Over 4,000 Injured In Afghanistan Since August 1

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:04 PM

Afghan facilities supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have provided medical treatment to over 4,000 injured people since August 1 as the conflict in the country intensifies, the ICRC said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Afghan facilities supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have provided medical treatment to over 4,000 injured people since August 1 as the conflict in the country intensifies, the ICRC said on Tuesday.

"Since 1 August, 4,042 patients wounded by weapons have been treated at 15 ICRC-supported health facilities, an indication of the intensity of the recent violence," the statement read.

Thousands of civilians are in danger amid intensifying hostilities in Kandahar, Kunduz, Lashkargah and other cities. During the last five days, hundreds of civilians have been injured as a result of clashes on streets, the ICRC added.

The organization urged warring sides in Afghanistan to protect civilians and critical infrastructure such as hospitals, noting that medical facilities and services are already facing multiple problems, including power and water outages.

The hostilities between the Afghan government and the Taliban have intensified as foreign troops began withdrawing from the country. The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have since captured large rural territories and launched an offensive on cities. According to the UN assistance mission in the country, the number of Afghans killed or injured in the first half of the year has hit a record 5,183, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May when the Taliban began its offensive.

On Tuesday, the Afghan government and the Taliban are set to start three-day negotiations in Doha.

