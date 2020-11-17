UrduPoint.com
ICRC Treating All COVID-19 Vaccines Equally, Awaiting Int'l Scientific Approval- President

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:00 PM

ICRC Treating All COVID-19 Vaccines Equally, Awaiting Int'l Scientific Approval- President

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is treating all candidate vaccines against COVID-19 equally, Peter Maurer, the committee's president, told Sputnik in an interview, adding that the organization is waiting for international scientists to give their approval to any safe and effective candidate vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is treating all candidate vaccines against COVID-19 equally, Peter Maurer, the committee's president, told Sputnik in an interview, adding that the organization is waiting for international scientists to give their approval to any safe and effective candidate vaccines.

"Obviously, there is a power competition around with the [COVID-19] vaccine and therefore, that is an area where, as a humanitarian organization, you also want to be principled and treat all those who are in the power competition over vaccines in the same way ... So ICRC follows this discussion very closely and we don't have any prejudice but we believe that, because of the power competition and vaccine competition, we need some form of scientific international green light on a vaccine to be able to deploy it in our operations," Maurer remarked.

According to the ICRC president, a safe and effective vaccine will not be the only means of bringing the global pandemic to an end, as testing, treatment, and the support of health care systems will remain crucial.

"We don't believe that a vaccine is the only solution. We have always said that it is a vaccine, it is treatment, it is testing and it is support of health care systems.

These four elements are of critical importance," Maurer remarked.

The humanitarian organization will continue to follow all vaccine developments closely, the ICRC president added.

"But our approach remains that we follow the situation very closely, we will specialize on fragile context and fragile population. We have the four pillars of our health approach, which seem to me of critical importance. And also, in that sense, of course we don't have a prejudice in favor of one or the other solution," Maurer remarked.

Numerous manufacturers have begun releasing the interim results of phase three trials of their candidate vaccines against COVID-19. Russia's Sputnik V and candidate vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have all reported at least 90 percent efficacy according to the preliminary data.

Maurer is expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow later on Tuesday. During their discussions, both officials are set to discuss the potential for the ICRC and Russia to strengthen their cooperation to curb the coronavirus disease pandemic, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this past Friday.

