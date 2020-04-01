ICRC Ukraine Calls on Parties to Donbas Conflict to Protect Civilians Amid Pandemic

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Ukraine is calling on the parties to the Donbas conflict to protect civilians and key infrastructure amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially water supply facilities, the delegation's communication coordinator, Sanela Bajrambasic, has said in an interview with Sputnik

"The ICRC has been reminding all weapon bearers to take precautionary measures under international humanitarian law to spare civilians and key infrastructure objects while engaging in armed hostilities. Civilians must be spared and the infrastructure, particularly the water supply, has to be protected," Bajrambasic said.

She added that just one attack on water supply facilities could be fatal for "a couple of millions" of people living in the conflict area, recalling that around 2.15 million people were living close to the contact line in Donbas, according to a UN estimate.

According to the ICRC official, if the water supply facilities experience a failure, these people would not be capable of implementing such basic measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 as "frequent hand-washing.

"

The ICRC has implemented large-scale urgent measures to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian citizens in need amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bajrambasic went on to say.

"The ICRC has reacted rapidly and at the beginning of the last week we have sent 18 trucks with food, hygiene, medicaments for the treatment of chronic diseases, and our teams have been distributing those to the people on both sides of the contact lines. Only in Donetsk NGCA [non-government-controlled areas] we have reached over 5000 people so far and approximately the same number have been gradually supported on the GCA [government-controlled areas] side of the contact line," the official said.

ICRC teams are delivering the aid to people's doors, so that they can collect the food and hygiene parcels themselves, in order to minimize contact, the official added.